Funeral services for Feb. 27, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Nixon Glenn Andreotti, infant, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Louie Lee Campbell, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Mission Family Mortuary
Joy Franklin Enloe, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Yolanda Calderade Garay, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Laura Katrina Keefe, 52, Mojave, Oct. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Antoine Albert McMultry Jr., 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kenneth Earle RudRud, 93, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Keith Edward VanDam, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html