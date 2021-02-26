SERVICES PENDING
Peter Clarence Adams, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Helen Booth, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Neptune Society.
Danny Encinas Davalos, 33, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Vicente Prudencio Herrera, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wilmalee Hughes, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carol Joan Humecky, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Wesley Edward Jones, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dennis Frank Kelley, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
M’liss Ann McCarty-Calavan, Encino, Feb. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Guadalupe S. Medina "Chino", 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Vada Maxine Millar, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maniben C. Patel, 98, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Inez Ruiz, 70, Shafter, Feb. 26. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Richard Ernest Sickels, 83, Delano, Feb. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jesus Antonio “Tony” Sierras, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Felicitas Veronica Sweatt, 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Terry, 79, Shafter, Feb. 26. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jack Thomson, 98, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Jessie Tunba Tha, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ryan Keith Walker, 30, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Betty Whorton, 92, Shafter, Feb. 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Ezequiel Richard Zamarripa, 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Deborah D. Williamson, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
