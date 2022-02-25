Funeral services for Feb. 26, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mildred Fergerson, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Visitation Thursday, March 3, 5-8 p.m., at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 4, 11 a.m., at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Michael Allen Cook, 52, Taft, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Eric Paul Eyraud, 56, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patrick Glenn Goldston, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Robert Ray Green, 73, Wasco, Feb. 25 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Michael David Grovier, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Robert Lee Harms, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Geneva Hartzell, 40, Taft, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Frances Hernandez, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Arthur Maynard, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Ray Murphy, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James W. Neal, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul Anthony Schilling, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Tommy Jo Stegman, 59, Lancaster, Feb. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ingolf Zentner, 85, Tehachapi, Feb. 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
