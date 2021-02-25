SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Brandon, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Committal Service Tuesday, March 2, at 12:30 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Julia G. Escalante, 92, Shafter, Feb. 21 in Bakersfield. Viewing will be held at Peters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. at Shafter Memorial Park.
Geneva Morris, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Historic Union Cemetery. Services scheduled for March 12.
Verner Stenderup, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Graveside service today at 11 a.m. at Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Maria Elsa Hernandez Escobar, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Martha “Janie” Jones, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ernestina Juarez, 84, Wasco, Feb. 23 in Selma. Peters Funeral Home.
Everett Lyle LeCain, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
JoAnn Malich, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Isaac Ortiz, 42, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jimmy D. Poe, 74, Wasco, Feb. 24 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Martha Alicia Sandoval, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juan Jose Valdivia-Alvarez, 53, McFarland, Feb. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
