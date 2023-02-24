Funeral services for Feb. 25, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jerry Layne Parker, 75, Delano, Jan. 29. Memorial service, Friday, March 3, at First Assembly of God Church, 2222 Ninth Ave., in Delano.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 7:58 pm
SERVICES PENDING
Cathy Lynn Chatman, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thomas Cox, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Glenn Richard Jones, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Genaro Lopez Leon, 90, McFarland, Feb. 17. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Janice McMahan, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Amparo Meza, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 3078,788
Deaths: 2,615
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 303,846
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.22
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 2/16/23
