Funeral services for Feb. 25, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Floyd Raymond Moseley, 90, Feb. 23. Graveside service at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Thursday, March 3, at 1:15 p.m. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Deborah Acosta, 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ronnie Joe Ash Jr., 36, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dorothy Bettina Bakers, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joann Doris Bennett, 42, Trona, Feb. 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Zoila Mejia Cabrera, 70, Wasco, Feb. 20 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Gloria Ann Duenas, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Travis Brooks Flenniken, 32, Ventura, Feb. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Edward Graham, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Stephen "Steve" Eric Harrison, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Historic Union Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Ronnie Wayne Largent, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Guillermo Leon, 23, Wasco, Feb. 23. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Vincent Paul Maciorski, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Jane Ware, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
