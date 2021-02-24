SERVICES PENDING
Michael Afonien, 35, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Genaro Jacobo Becerril, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pat Alvarez Bicera, 91, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christi Bowman, 59, of Bakersfield in Modesto, Feb. 19. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Charles Bradley Buerkle, 59, Buttonwillow, Feb. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carol Ann Burton, 49, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Abel Bustamante, 48, of Lost Hills in Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Gordon Nash Corrales Jr, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Harvey Crow, 67, Lake Isabella, Feb. 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Isaac De La Riva, 40, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Wilibaldo Gallardo, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Nicole Faye Hahne, 42, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
William Handle, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Matthew Heaton, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Martin Izazaga, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Socorro Ledesma, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Nancy Priscilla Long, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Martha Mavity, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Shivkumar Mehta, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thomas Paul Mullins, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gayle Lee Price, 60, Lebec, Feb. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Richard Nelson Ramkey, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jo Ann Richards, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Della “Melissa” Tallant, 51, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Estella T. Vasquez, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dan Alan Webb, 69, Bakersfield, Feb.16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html