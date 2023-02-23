Funeral services for Feb. 24, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Anne Drulias, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Funeral service, 10 a.m. March 11 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 8:34 pm
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Anne Drulias, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Funeral service, 10 a.m. March 11 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Kelly Corrigan, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Kathleen Cota, 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Shavon Johnson, 55, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michelle Jones, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Janice McMahan, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rhonda McMillan, 66, Delano, Feb. 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Dorthy Miller, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Angels Cremation Service.
Eduardo Punzalan, 83, Delano, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
James Lewis Walston, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 3078,788
Deaths: 2,615
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 303,846
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.22
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 2/16/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html