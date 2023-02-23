 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Feb. 24, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Anne Drulias, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Funeral service, 10 a.m. March 11 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

