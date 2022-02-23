 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Feb. 24, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES PENDING

William Edward Becherer, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Rosa Alba Q. Bojorquez, 66, Delano, Feb. 19. Delano Mortuary.

Gladys Irene Bourseau, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Gloria Ramirez Chavez, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Gregoria Cruz, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Joe Hidalgo, 76, Arvin, Feb. 22. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.

Renee Valerie Howells, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Alvin Lemons, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Basham Funeral Care.

Edward “Ted” Gordon Maidment, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Elizabeth Matthews, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Rucker’s Mortuary.

Felisha Owens, 45, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Rucker's Mortuary.

Gary Lee Robins, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Historic Union Cemetery.

Leticia Sanchez, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Rucker's Mortuary.

Simon Sanchez Jr., 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Edith Summitt, 57, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Basham Funeral Care.

Calvin Thurston, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.

NO SERVICES

James E. Baker, 66, Bakersfield, Feb 5. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

