SERVICES SCHEDULED
James Ronald McNew, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Memorial service at 11a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at Peters Funeral Home Shafter. Burial at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Millard Romeo Bushey, 100, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dorothy Ann Dennis, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Harold "Hoot" Gibson, 73, Wasco, Feb. 23. Peters Funeral Home.
Beatrice Anselma Gomez, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lyle Everett LeCain, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jimmy Aton Ness, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 3, 2020. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Patricia Lynn Pendland, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Homer Southwest.
Earl Dana Roberson, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Walton Lovell Simmons Jr., 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Aganetha F. Sperling, 96, Shafter, Feb. 23. Peters Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
