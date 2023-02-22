Funeral services for Feb. 23, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jerry Layne Parker, 75, Delano, Jan. 29. Memorial service, Friday, March 3, at First Assembly of God Church, 2222 Ninth Ave., in Delano.
SERVICES PENDING
Samuel Aldana Jr., 29, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Martha Vivian Correll, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lydia De La Corte, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Terry Etchison, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jessica Christine (Schmidt) Evarts, 46, St. Helena, Calif., Feb. 18.
Concepcion Lopez Garriolo, 56, Wasco, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Allen Goehring, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tomas St. Michael Guerrero, 40, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricio Vasquez Hernandez Jr., 51, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Patricia Irene Hall, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Sherry Hughes, 61, Fresno, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Wayne Leroy Hull Jr., 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Mwaniki Karanja, 42, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Connie Kennon, 69, Shafter, Feb. 18, Peters Funeral Home.
Paul Clayton Landaker, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bautista Lopez, 114, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Janice McMaham, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Elena Ortiz, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Nyle Glenn Osgood, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Simon Richard Raya Jr., 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Raymond Riley, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 31.
Margaret Mary Ryan, 63, Bodfish, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Elmer Glenn Sadocchi, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Linda K. Schmidt, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Tina Marie Smith, 64, Taft, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Shirley Ann Takach, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Roy Williams, 72, Lake Isabella, Jan. 29, Peters Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
