Funeral services for Feb. 22, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jose Fernando Pires, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 11:50 pm
SERVICES PENDING
Mary Dalke, 94, Reedley, Feb. 16. Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
Betty Jane Lesh, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Maria D. Rodriguez, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Jahn Austin Satterfield, 47, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John E. Young, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 3078,788
Deaths: 2,615
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 303,846
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.22
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 2/16/23
