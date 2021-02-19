SERVICES PENDING
Dennis James Ackerman, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Norma Lea Cox, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Doris Faye Fennelle, 80, Paramount, Calif., Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Graciela Carranza Mariscal, 71, Shafter, Feb. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Rex Lynn Martin, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ngocanh Thi Nguyen, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mae Fern Pettitt, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Makhan Singh, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph Rodriguez Soto, 88, Shafter, Feb. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Freda L. Swanson, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jessie Mae Tatum, 85, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Lidia Ponce, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Virgil (Dugan ) L. Weaver, 89, Oildale, Feb. 18. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
