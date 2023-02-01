Funeral services for Feb. 2, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Bryan J Bonilla, 34, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Monarch Life Stories.
Bryan J Bonilla, 34, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Monarch Life Stories.
Jose Manuel Figueroa "Meño" 62, Wasco, Feb. 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jason Keith Gutierrez, 44, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Monarch Life Stories.
Keith Allen Hicks, 53, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Monarch Life Stories.
Maria C. Huerta Mojarro, 68, Richgrove, Jan. 15. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Maria Neri, 96, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Andres Agamao Pascua, 79, Delano, Jan. 15. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Marian Lee Perez, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Terry LaVon Robertson Sr., 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shawn Robison, 36, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juana Saludado, 70, Earlimart, Jan. 12. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Deborah Lou Smith, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jean Louise Stormont, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Anna Striplin, 62, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Miguel Suarez Velasquez, 60, Delano, Jan. 11. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
John Dale Lostetter, 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
