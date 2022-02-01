Funeral services for Feb. 2, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Davin Lynn Adkins, 60, Bakersfield, Jan, 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jerronn Caldwell, 44, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Medina Castro, 51, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Larry Chavez, 28, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Jared Frank Collup, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Luis Colon, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert M. Contreras, 86, Arvin, Jan. 28 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Frances M. Dando, 88, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
JC Reyez Gomez, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruthie Grandson, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Kathy Denise Harris, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Daniel Padilla Hernandez, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Jaqueline Lee Lapan, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Savas Lopez Leyva, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juan Mosqueda Leyva, 52, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Xavier Loza, 19, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Constantina Mellas, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Vicente Palacpac, 89, Delano, Jan. 28. Delano Mortuary.
Martha Prince, 81, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Elizabeth Quintero, Infant, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Pete Riojas, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Salvador Ruiz, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Ramona Villa, 92, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
