SERVICES PENDING
Kathleen E. Antongiovanni, 75, of Bakersfield in Ventura, Jan. 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Cleetis Burton Armistead, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jorge Beltran, 71, Wasco, Jan. 30. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Angel Renee Cavdillo, 25, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
George M. Cummings, Jr. 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Danny Joe DeMarah, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
George C. Drulias, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Edward "Ed" Gonzales, 61, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Historic Union Cemetery.
Manuel Guevara, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Historic Union Cemetery.
Garland Wayne Hammers, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles Frances Hylton, 89, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mae Ola Jones, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sheela Kalyani, 76, Anaheim, Jan. 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Steven Langston, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Historic Union Cemetery.
Arthur N. Lonero Jr., 67, of Lake Isabella in Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Virginia Ann McGraw, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Francisco Ananos Mendiara, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose Mario Meza Jr., 37, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Karolyn Kay Millwee, 82, Shafter, Jan. 30. Peters Funeral Home.
Alvaro Ramos, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Donna M. Sommer, 88, Oxnard, Jan. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lawrence Snowden, 65, Bakersfield, Jan. 11. Historic Union Cemetery.
Marva Lee Truhett, 84, Hanford, Jan. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David Turner, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
David Ruiz Vasquez, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dennis Wayne Vertrees, 70, Paso Robles, Jan. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Frieda Weaver, 94, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html