Funeral services for Feb. 19, 2023

Mary Saldana, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Viewing and Rosary will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Rubio’s Holy Chapel, 1100 Chester Ave. Catholic Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Historic Union Cemetery. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Christopher Campos, 24, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Aaron Almensor Castillo, 35, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jennie Eve Fiqueroa, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sherian Kay Liddles, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dominador N. Mahinan, 78, Delano, Feb. 16, Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Genaro Avalos Martinez, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Baudelio Montes, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Maria Ortiz, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
John Austin Satterfield, 47, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dan F. Scruggs, 45, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Michael Fen Seong Yan, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
