Funeral services for Feb. 19, 2023

Mary Saldana, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Viewing and Rosary will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Rubio’s Holy Chapel, 1100 Chester Ave. Catholic Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Historic Union Cemetery. Rubio’s Funeral Home.

