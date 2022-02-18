Funeral services for Feb. 19, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Kenneth Kroeker, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Memorial service to be held Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Germain Fuentes Aguilar, 43, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dovie Allen, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruben Diaz Barbarin, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gabriel Peter Belluomini, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Dolores A. Fisher, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Harland Fox, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Marilyn Louise Gilman, 92, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alfonso Pelayo Guerrero, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Danny Roy Henkel, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Hunt, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Jessie Jimenez, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gael Garcia Madrigal, infant, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Cipriano Cisneros Moreno, infant, Feb. 7, Sioux Falls, S.D. Peters Funeral Home.
Emma Moten, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Leobardo Picazo-Gaucin, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Sharron Ann Wennihan, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Steven Wilson, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Peters Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
