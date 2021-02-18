SERVICES PENDING
Braulio Lopez Barrios, 68, Lancaster, Jan. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Ray Blanco, 56, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Theadore Fieldon “Ted” Calvin, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Andres Cuevas Camarillo, 66, Los Angeles, Feb. 18 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Joyce Deegan, 92, Tehachapi, Feb. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Susan Fairgood, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Flickinger, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Cristobal Gonzalez, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Claudia Pauline Howard, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Felipe de Jesus Luna, 60, Lancaster, Jan. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Ann Merchant, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Orlando Salinas Paguay, 49, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Arce Rivera, 61, Ivanhoe, Feb. 4 in Visalia. Basham Funeral Care.
James Edward Snyder, 65, Shafter, Feb. 17. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Benjamin Rodriguez, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Elizabeth Reiss, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thelma Irene Rines, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lawrence Ruby, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
David Terry Shelton, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bradley Ryan Slane, 3, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Wellington Starr Jr., 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Verner Stenderup, 85, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Diane M. Vance, 80, Wofford Heights, Jan. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ryan Keith Walker, 30, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Roger Alfred Weaver, 78, Shafter, Feb. 17. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Thomas Whitehouse, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Veronica Lorraine Zaccaria, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
