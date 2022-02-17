Funeral services for Feb. 18, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Renee Marie Balduc, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bogumila Bobinska, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Johnny Joe Cruz III, 19, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Delgado, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Miguel Escoda, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Daniel Joseph Flannigon, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jack Rodger Flinn, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Karl Horst Goesele, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Peter Ramsey Key, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gabriel E. Kincy, 45, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Nellie Pauline Nichols, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Clarence P. Sellers, Coalinga, Feb. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kathleen Rae Smith, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
