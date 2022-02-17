 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Feb. 18, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Renee Marie Balduc, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Bogumila Bobinska, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Johnny Joe Cruz III, 19, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Robert Delgado, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Miguel Escoda, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Daniel Joseph Flannigon, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Jack Rodger Flinn, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Karl Horst Goesele, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Peter Ramsey Key, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Gabriel E. Kincy, 45, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.

Nellie Pauline Nichols, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Clarence P. Sellers, Coalinga, Feb. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Kathleen Rae Smith, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

