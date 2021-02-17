SERVICES PENDING
Abundio Gamboa Ayon, 83, Delano, Feb. 15. Delano Mortuary.
Shereen Sabry Boutros, 52, Bakersfield Feb. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Linares De Yahuitl, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Daniel Anthony Farrell, 48, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Heidy Lizzet Vaquerano Gamero, 41, North Hollywood, Jan. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gurdial Singh Gill, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sherry L. Goodwin, 65, Los Angeles, Feb. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edna Belgira Jackson, 64, Feb. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Steven Gerald Maston, 66, Wasco, Feb. 15. Rucker's Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Raffy Villena Manzano, 66, Delano, Feb. 8. Delano Mortuary.
Christopher Mitchell, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roberta Loretta Moore, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Thomas Ray Moten, 72, of Bakersfield in Arvin, Feb. 8. Rucker's Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Gurbhej Singh, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mohinder Singh, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Eliza Tinoco, 48, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Valencia, 92, Arvin, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Aantalia Baisa Woodman, 43, Armona, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
