Funeral services for Feb. 17, 2023

Michelle Cisneros, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Visitation and Rosary Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Church Service, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1515 Baker Street. Graveside, Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m., Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, 3700 River Blvd.
Conrada Badua Escorpiso, 91, Delano, Feb. 11. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Claudine Flora Hambrick, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frank E. Rodriguez Aguilar, 25, Arvin, Feb. 12 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Clifford L. Shearer, 78, Oildale, Feb. 16 in Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html