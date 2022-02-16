 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Feb. 17, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Julie Ann Black, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

George W. Finzel, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 2. Basham Funeral Care.

Mary Jo Gilliard, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Neoma (Kay) Hammer, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.

Julia Lugo, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Basham Funeral Care.

Eugene O'Keefe, 93, Bakersfield, Feb.14. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.

Gonzalo Ramirez, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Historic Union Cemetery.

Arturo Rafael Rodriguez, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Frances A. Rojas, 99, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Brenda Sible, 78, Shafter, Feb. 12. Historic Union Cemetery.

Ira Ralph Simonson, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

NO SERVICES

Larry Steven Reel, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

