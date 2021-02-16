SERVICES PENDING
Pamela Beeks, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Emilio Figueroa, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Michelle Hernandez Flores, 25, Wasco, Feb. 12. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Rudy Galicia Jr., 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles James Glisson, 77, California City, Feb. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rudolf Goosens, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Fumi Harding, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Andrea Martinez Flores, 62, Van Nuys, Jan. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
