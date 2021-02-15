SERVICES SCHEDULED
Elaine Leal, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Leonard Javier Luna, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 4600 Brundage Lane. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Nora Borrero, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Bernard Roy Easton, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Susan Fairgood, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Joe Louis Hinojosa, 70, Wasco, Feb. 13. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Lynette Johnson, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruby Lawrence, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
William “Hank” LeMay, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John McKnight III, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Delia Nunez, 90, Arvin, Feb. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Abdon Macias Reveles, 51, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Sonja Robles, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Margaret Schulz, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Daisy Taylor, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Billy D. Woolly, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
