Funeral services for Feb. 15

Maria Navarro Angulo, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Peters Funeral Home-Shafter. Betty Doris Ayers, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 7:17 pm
Nicolas P. Castro, 86, Wasco, Feb. 13. Peters Funeral Home-Wasco.
Adan Del Angel Gamboa, 47, Wasco, Feb. 12. Peters Funeral Home-Wasco.
Nathan Hammonds, 68, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Asuncion Herrera Guerrero, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Douglas Troy Hamilton, 76, Delano, Feb. 9. Funeraria Del Angel-Delano.
Albert Martinez, 80, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Brenda O’Connor, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Janice Carol Pettit, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mavie Thomas, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
William White Sr., 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 307,235
Deaths: 2,609
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 298,307
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.34
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.15
Updated: 2/2/23
