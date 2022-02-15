Funeral services for Feb. 15, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Marylee Adams, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Manuel Banda Aleman, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Mary Lou Annin, 85, Visalia, Feb. 12. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Alberto Rubio Arredondo, 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elodia Mena Crandell, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alfredo Flores, 32, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Benito Fuentez Jr., 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Terry Lee Lewis, 63, Shafter, Feb. 11 in Los Angeles. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mary Louise Martin, 73. Feb. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco Zendejas Martinez, 30, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Mae Smith, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Clarence Ricard Stein, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Herbert W. Stewart, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Edward Michael Svitil, 61, Los Angeles, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Evangelina Watts, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html