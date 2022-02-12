Funeral services for Feb. 13, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donald Wayne Mills Sr., 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Virtual Memorial Celebration, link: https://sites.google.com/view/donaldwaynemills/home
SERVICES PENDING
William John Burton IV, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Beatrice Cuellar, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Rivera Fierros, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Isaac R. Gomez, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Warren Hudspeth, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Chino Jones, 56, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Thelma Malone, 66, Visalia, Feb. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gilbert George McAllister, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Linda McNeill, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Travis Morgan, 99, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mary Louise Schmidt, 38, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vidal Cortez Ruiz, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
