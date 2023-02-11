Funeral services for Feb. 12, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Roger L. Miller, 69, Taft, Feb. 7 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Betty M. (Baker) Slentz, 79, Taft, Feb. 9 in Shafter. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William White Sr., 64, Bakersfield, Jan. 14. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 307,235
Deaths: 2,609
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 298,307
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.34
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.15
Updated: 2/2/23
