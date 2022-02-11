Funeral services for Feb. 12, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donald Wayne Mills Sr., 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Virtual Memorial Celebration, link: https://sites.google.com/view/donaldwaynemills/home
SERVICES PENDING
Rodney Beal, 66, Bakersfield, Jan. 12 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home.
Richard T. Castillo “Boogie,” 74, Wasco, Feb. 10 in Fresno. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Tamera Few, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 8 in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home.
Bobby Ganderburger, 38, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Silvia Fernandez, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth Kroeker, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Peters Funeral Home.
Paul Gutierrez Nuño, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean Padgett, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ida Plunkett, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Martha Salazar, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 10. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html