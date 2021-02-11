SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bonnie Smothers, 85, Wasco, Feb. 8. Graveside service is Monday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at Wasco Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Quiteria Basug Agpaoa, 97, Feb. 8. Services in care of Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mark Steven Landucci, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Olimpo Gonzalez Medina, 74, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marion Leon Oster, 95, Feb. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Terry Lynn Potter, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joyce Lou Songer, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Wellington Starr Jr., 50, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Earlene Calloway, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
