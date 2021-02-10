SERVICES SCHEDULED
Marine Ann Gonzales, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 15, at Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Nikolas Ormonde Jeffers, 35, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Graveside Service at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Violet Blanco, 44, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Larissa Chambers, 30, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
John Clayton, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Joe Esquibel, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Kay Foster, 76, Shafter, Feb. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Daniel Randy Gray, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Leroy Harvey, 52, Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Adiel Jimenez Herrera, infant, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Thomas Gaxiola Lauria, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carlos Lozano, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Spear McDowell, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
James McNew, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Terry Lynn Potter, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rafael Jorge Ruab, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Jon Edward Robles, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Saralee Rudnick, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jaime Salcedo, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kirk Shores, 41, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Neal Douglas Smith, 75, Frazier Park, Feb. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Silvestre Torres Vargas, 59, Earlimart, Feb. 5. Delano Mortuary.
Larry Wells Sr., 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert White, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
John Wood, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Adrianne Fraser, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html