Lydia Rodriguez, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Basham Lamont Funeral Care Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.16 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Celia Adame-Salinas, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Johnnie Kathleen “Kathy” Adams, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Brian Barton, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Doyle Blackwood, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Liam Thomas Bowers, 0, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Brian Causey, 57, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Historic Union Cemetery.
Donald Clarke, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Kiana Coulter, 24, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Dean Alan Fussel, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marine Ann Gonzales, 87, Feb. 8th in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Patrick Joseph Hildebrandt, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Thomas Scott McDonald, 41, Shafter, Feb. 5. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Maria Martinez Navarro, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Joyce Nuckles, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Artemio Quetzal, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Arnulfo Sanchez-Mojica, 67, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Sarah Sims, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Bonnie Lorie Smothers, 85, Wasco, Feb. 8. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Thomas Moten, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Juana Torres, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Scottie Tripp Jr., 28, Bakersfield, Jan. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Annabelle Valderrama, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joey Zamora, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
