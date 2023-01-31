Funeral services for Feb. 1, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Angela Nichole Baldridge, 48, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Mary Nell Brock, 85, Bakersfield, Jan. 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Curtis Harold Brock, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Maxine Miller Broom, 73, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Funeraria Del Angel – Delano.
Ralph Calderon, 87, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Daniel Duran, 13, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Ann Gonzales, 76, Wasco, Jan. 31 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Katherine Renae Jackson, 37, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory, & Funeral Home.
Michael Mannings, 59, Bakersfield, Jan. 8. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Danny Noriega, 63, Bakersfield, Jan. 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Rafael Platas, 69, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
Angel Ramirez, 37, Bakersfield, Jan. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, Bakersfield, Jan. 6. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Joseph Edward Scott, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory, & Funeral Home.
William "Billy" Spier Jr., 63, Jan. 27 in Nipomo. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory, & Funeral Home.
Katherine Diane Stamper, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Gail Buntley, 83, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Irene H. Copeland, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
