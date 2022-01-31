Funeral services for Feb. 1, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Maria Alvarez, 46, Arvin, January 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joy Ann Bowers, 72, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sandra Kay Crawford, 77, Inyokern, Jan. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marvin Allen Ferguson Sr., 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Grace Mary Finch, 18, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Octavio Joe Flores, 60, Bakersfield, Jan. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Beatrice Ann Fortner, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sharon Hartley, 73, Visalia, Jan. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Concepcion "Connie" Luna Mata, 70, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Monica Rene Montoya, 46, Bakersfield, Jan. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Connie Morales, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sylvia Price, 74, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
James Louis Smith, 91, Bakersfield, Jan. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dennis Lee Valdez, 77, Bakersfield, Jan. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jessica Zepeda, 17, Delano, Jan. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Lynn Edmund Rickard, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 30. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
