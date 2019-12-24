SERVICES SCHEDULED
Michael “Mike” George Martini Sr., Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Graveside service 10 a.m. Dec. 27, Union Cemetery. doughtycalhounomeara.com.
Brandy Nicole, 26, Dec. 21, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5, Basham — Hopson Funeral Care, Chapel, 620 Oregon St. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 6, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel, 3312 Niles St.; interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Nicholas A. Stigall, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Graveside service 2 p.m. Dec. 27, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Beverly Eggen, 90, Dec. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
John Cameron Davis II, 70, Techachapi, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Joan R. Dickson, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Home.
John Andrew Genis III, 30, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Jules William Genis, 30, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Rucker’s Mortuary.
William Lloyd Hyatt, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bob D. Kirby, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Home.
Michelle Amy Rodriguez, 42, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Louis Simpson, 78, Dec. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Pauline Sims, 99, Richgrove, CA, Dec. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Carla Latrice Strother, 44, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Fausto G. Valdez, 93, Delano, Dec. 18. Delano Mortuary.
Michael Vargas Sr., 62, Dec. 17, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Vasquez Jr., 34, Dec. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Bill L. Wheeler, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
NO SERVICES
David Campau, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Kenneth W. Cross, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Betty Uribe, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 24. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.