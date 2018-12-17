Services scheduled
Ruth Ann Prado, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Dec. 17, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 18, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment to follow, Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Rosa Elia Garcia Salazar, 54, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Visitation 5-8 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Basham Funeral Care. Basham Funeral Care.
Services pending
Glendale Bonny, 96, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Brenda Kay Burgess, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Sylvia Esparza, 56, McFarland, Dec. 13, in Delano. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Maria Isabel Penaloza Fombona, 58, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Neil Steven Husband, 56, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Lucia Soares Lanteri, 74, Delano, Dec. 14. Delano Mortuary.
Alfredo Garcia Martinez, 69, Arvin, Dec. 15. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Mary Elda Martinez, 64, Colorado, Dec. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert L. Mosley, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service.
John Franklin Reed, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Neptune Society.
Linda Lee Holman Staker, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Blanche G. Stepp, 95, Shafter, Dec. 15. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Orlando Tapia, 19, Delano, Dec. 14. Delano Mortuary.
Melba C. Tarver, 87, Arvin, Dec. 17, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
