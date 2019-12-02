SERVICES SCHEDULED
Arthur Plaza, 73, Shafter, Nov. 27, in Bakersfield. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter; followed by burial at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Phillip David Wyman, 74, Tehachapi, Nov. 28. Service 10 a.m. Dec. 7, First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St., Tehachapi. Wood Family Funeral Service.
SERVICES PENDING
Betina Adams, 63, Dec. 2, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Wanda Berhow, 89, Nov. 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Velma J. Black, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Charles Michael Boles, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Donald Sherwood Crocker, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Lakhbir Singh Dhillon, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Dorothy Edna Edmon, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Pauline Alice Edward, 94, Bakersfield, Dec. 2, in Las Vegas. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Victoria Maria Erickson, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maximillian Marcelus Jacobson, 22, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Cheryl Jennings, 59, Nov. 30, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Chi-Ming Ling, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Junior L. McAnally, 81, Shafter, Nov. 28, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Estel Nevarez, 82, Dec. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robin L. Nichols, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Lynda Denise O’Brien, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Darla Maria Orozco, 49, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Tomasa Ortiz, 70, Nov. 30, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Ruth Petree, 62, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Michael R. Quinn, 67, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jose de la Cruz Ramos, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Philip Andrew Reynoso, 38, San Francisco, Nov. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Francisco “Don Polo” Salazar, 74, Wasco, Nov. 29. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
David Robert Spear, 76, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Theodore Zamarron, 65, Dec. 1, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
