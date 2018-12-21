SERVICES SCHEDULED
Ruby N. Danner, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 27, Peters Funeral Home Chapel, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Daniel Martin Bayus, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Janie Earlene Burgan, 47, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Rachel Renee Hernandez, 36, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Christopher Steven Kreiser, 39, Bakersfield, Dec. 17, in Los Angeles. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Mondragon, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Emma D. Payne, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Emerita A. Perez, 51, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Enrique Ramirez, 54, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Blanca Rodarte, 71, Earlimart, Dec. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Damon Ross, 50, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mary Michelle Scott, 65, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Ross Desmond Sullivan, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Yvonne Waldon, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 20. Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service.
Maria Angela Zamora, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
