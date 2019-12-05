SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jayne Benson, 92, Bakersfield, Nov. 10. Service 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
Velma Jean Black, 99, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Dec. 8, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Graveside service 10 a.m. Dec. 9, Greenlawn Memorial Park. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Lakhbir Singh Dhillon, 51, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Service 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, Building A, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenalwn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Hazel Marie Dyer, 100, Porterville, Dec. 2. Service 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7, Church of Christ, 2215 Planz Road. Porterville Funeral and Cremation.
Josephine "Chickie" Finocchiaro, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Celebration of Life with Rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Dec. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Delano.
Herbert Ronald White, 59, Nov. 19, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Basham Funeral Care. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Walter Bergen, 86, Shafter, Dec. 5. Peters Funeral Home.
Mildred Mary Carlson, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Neptune Society.
Maria Estrada, 67, Dec. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Martinez, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Mary Medina, 86, Delano, Nov. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Carol Sue Palembas, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Camila Rodriguez, infant, Dec. 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Donna Woods Aguilar, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
