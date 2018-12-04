SERVICES SCHEDULED
Harvey Brockmeyer, 102, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Service 3 p.m. Dec. 6, First Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Highway.
Charles “Bud” Wesley Burkely, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Service 2 p.m. Dec. 6, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juanita Cora Perry, 86, Taft, Nov. 30. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 10, West Side District Cemetery Chapel, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Apolo J. Degracia, 91, Honolulu, HI, Dec. 2. Delano Mortuary.
Hector Estrada, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Jane Hughes, 92, Tehachapi, Dec. 4. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
Alma Leone Leonard, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Susanna D. Macias, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Opal M. Sterling, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Donna Kathleen Maples, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Sandie Sage, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
