SERVICES SCHEDULED
Allily Rebecca “Bush” Crisp, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Services. Funeral service 10 a.m. Dec. 15, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment to follow, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.
Josephine Martin, 76, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Dec. 14, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. Dec. 15, St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Interment to follow, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ascension Zalba, 77, Wasco, Dec. 11, in Bakersfield. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Dec. 18, Peters Funeral Home in Wasco. Mass 10 a.m. Dec. 19, St. John’s Catholic Church in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Judith Lou Ederra, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Beth Goslin, 95, Tehachapi, Dec. 7. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
Florence Rikako Hopps, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose Guadalupe Mariscal, 94, Delano, Dec. 12. Delano Mortuary.
Jean Baptiste Sallaberry, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
William M. Stell, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Rucker’s Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Ernest R. Lloyd, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Marie Lopardo Prehoda, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
