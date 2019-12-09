SERVICES SCHEDULED
Elizabeth Ann Holtermann, 35, Costa Mesa, Dec. 7. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Dec. 13, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church; burial to follow at Wasco Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Lee Perry, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Service 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 5501 E. Brundage Lane, Hall A.
SERVICES PENDING
Sybil Josephene Andreotti, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gilbert Ray Angkahan, 79, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jose Luis Camacho, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mark Joel Fierro, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Antonio T. Frausto Jr., 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Larry B. Hampel, 66, Dec. 7 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Federico Martin Hernandez, 49, Dec. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Jaggers Jr., 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Diane Kline, 82, Dec. 6, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosalinda Estrada Lucero, 75, Dec. 7, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert “Rocky” Martinez, 64, Lamont, Dec. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Maria Luz Perez, 89, Dec. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Margarita Chacon Tena, 83, Shafter, Dec. 8. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Avelina Toy, 58, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Gustav Raysik III, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
