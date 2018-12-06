SERVICES SCHEDULED

Dolores “Dee” Goodwin, 72, Taft, Dec. 5, in Bakersfield. Viewing 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Graveside service 11 a.m. Dec. 11, West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Anna Marie Kirby, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Rosary 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Dec. 10, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
 
Samuel Lee Lacy, 55, Bakersfield, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Dec. 8, New Life Community Church, 1900 Faith Ave. 

SERVICES PENDING

Ofelia Arambula, 54, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Rebecca Ally Crisp, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 5.  Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.   

Ellen Marie McCuan, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.                             

Dallas D. Medley, 82, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary. 
 
John H. Mueller, 81, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Basham Funeral Care. 
 
David Anselmo Vazquez, 70, Hayward, Nov. 22, in Tehachapi. Basham Funeral Care.

Dorla Dee Yahnke, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.