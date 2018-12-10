SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donald Crosby Terndup, 94, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Funeral Mass 9:45 a.m. Dec. 15, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H St.
SERVICES PENDING
Dan Ronald Ahl, 72, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Devin L. Aldridge, 43, Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Gayle Elaine Blackburn, 67, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Leon Conley Sr., 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Robert Deans, 85, Eureka, Calif., Dec. 9. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Marie E. De Lucia, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lilidean Felsinger, 79, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Yolanda Pineda Figueroa, 70, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Andrea Garcia, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Harold Raymond Jagow, 68, Los Angeles, Dec. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Stricklen Jones, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gabriel Curtis McCanles, 37, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Rita Gloria Page, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Antonio Mendez Paz, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann Pendleton, 74, Bakersfield, Dec. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Richard Posadas, 26, Bakersfield, Dec. 5, in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Ruth Ann Prado, 78, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
William C. Robertson, 85, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Emily Sue Robinson, 71, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Paulina Salazar, 60, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Gwendolyn Rose Scarrone, 95, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nancy J. Spann, 78, Oildale, Dec. 4. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Curbie Stowe, 81, Wasco, Dec. 6, in Bakersfield. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Paul Valenzuela, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Angela Celeste Woods, 68, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Helen Elizabeth Bloxom, 93, Bakersfield, Dec. 6. Neptune Society.
John M. Capinha, 83, Oildale, Nov. 24. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Milburn Dowell Ellis, 86, Bakersfield, Dec. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
