SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carolyn Ann Weinbel, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Main Chapel. Graveside service 10 a.m. Dec. 6, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Memorial Park. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Benito Adams, 78, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Harvey Brockmeyer, 102, Bakersfield, Nov. 5. Service 3 p.m. Dec. 6, First Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Highway.
Mark L. Browder, 61, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mary A. Foster, 84, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandra Hutchison, 70, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Polkinghorne, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Virginia L. Rorick, 99, Wasco, Nov. 29. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Janette Sandoval, 44, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Ronald Louis Gagnon, 83, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
