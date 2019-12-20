SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carol Ann "Beck" Bowers, 59, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Celebration of Life 1-5 p.m. Dec. 22, Elks Lodge, 1616 30th St.
Robert A. Parrott, 61, Wasco, Dec 18. Viewing 4-9 p.m. Dec. 22, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Funeral service 10 a.m. Dec. 23, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Nick Charles Adams, 68, Pine Mountain Club, CA, Dec. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Janice Ann Boreham, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Clyde Wayne Erwin, 73, Tupman, Dec. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles Ronald Hazelwood, 87, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Madalyn E. Hutchison, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edward Glen Mooring, 87, Shafter, Dec. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gerardo Vaca Ramirez, 51, Arvin, Dec. 17. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Virginia Lee Richie, 75, Arvin, Dec. 18. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Linzel "Rusty" Ray Snider, 78, Tehachapi, Dec. 19. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
Juan Carlos Ulloa, 44, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.