SERVICES SCHEDULED
Steve Anthony James, 63, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Dec. 27, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Service 10 a.m. Dec. 28, St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries, 510 E. Brundage Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Michael Duane Allen, 28, Visalia, Dec. 12, in Bakersfield. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Brandon James Baker, 26, Dec. 21, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Bonnie Lee Bartell, 77, Bakersfield, Dec. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Michael Albert Etchechury, 45, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
William M. Grady, 88, Bakersfield, Dec 21. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Virginia Alpha Hair, 100, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Norma Gamez Hernandez, 94, Dec. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jessie James Jr., 34, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Wayne Merle Larson, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Joaquin Madrigal, 57, Dec. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Mullin, 81, Dec. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Brandy Nicole, 26, Dec. 21, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Joyce Verniece Pitts, 89, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Phyllis Reischman, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Louis Simpson, 71, Dec. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Sosa, 75, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Nicholas A. Stigall, 53, Bakersfield, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Juan Carlos Ulloa, 44, Dec. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Billy L. Wheeler Jr., 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 22. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Robert A. Woolley, 79, Wasco, Dec. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
NO SERVICES
Michael Edward Ahumada, 45, Bakersfield, Dec. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
