SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donald Ray Blanco, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5, Erickson and Brown Funeral Home, 501 Lucard St., Taft. Service 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Erickson and Brown Funeral Home, Chapel.
Hazel Marie Dyer, 100, Porterville, Dec. 2. Service 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7, Church of Christ, 2215 Planz Road. Porterville Funeral and Cremation.
Josephine "Chickie" Finocchiaro, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. Celebration of Life with Rosary at 10 a.m.; followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Dec. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Delano.
Steven Anthony Munoz, 58, Nov. 23, in Bakersfield. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Basham Hopson Funeral Care, Chapel. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Ronaldo Arias, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Rucker's Mortuary.
Daniel C. Ayon, 25, Ventura, Nov. 29. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Josefa Anceta Burgos, 90, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jesus Rocha Castillo, 11, Dec. 2, in Madera. Basham Funeral Care.
Henry Lopez Contreras, 88, Dec. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Sheryl Hunt, 66, Pasadena, CA, Nov. 25 in Los Angeles. Rucker's Mortuary.
Linda Faye Kelly, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alejandro R. Mateo, 90, Delano, Nov. 28. Delano Mortuary.
Miguel Angel Mondragon, 71, Nov. 30, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sara Lena Neuwirth, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Zoe "Joyce" Spanos, 92, Bakersfield, Dec. 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Brianna Nunez Trejo, infant, Dec. 4, in Madera. Basham Funeral Care.
Carmen Annette Urssery, 61, Lancaster, CA, Nov. 27. Rucker's Mortuary.
Mary Louise Vazquez, 92, Shafter, Dec. 3, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Louise Angelina Wright, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 2. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
