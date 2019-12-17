SERVICES SCHEDULED
Angel Melendez Jr., 27, Dec. 1, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-9 p.m. Dec. 18, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Dec. 19, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel; interment to follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Isaac Monsibais, 47, Dec. 7, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Dec. 19, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Dec. 20, St. Joseph Catholic Church; interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Catherine Ansolabehere, 94, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Allen Wayne Clark, 66, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Veronica Espinoza, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Fidel Hernandez, 64, Bakersfield, Dec. 15. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Joan Jones, 82, Dec. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Faye Maples, 84, Dec. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Marcus Mims, 64, Dec. 17, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Aurora Alicia Moran-Holguin, Bakersfield, Dec. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Manuel Perez, 91, Dec. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Berta Villareal Reyes, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
David Glenn Salcido, 90, Bakersfield, Dec. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Heather Taylor, 45, Dec. 17, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
